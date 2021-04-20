Loki: Producer Is Teasing The Possibility Of Second Season

Loki has been a huge part of the MCU since almost the beginning. He’s been there almost as long as the main cast of Avengers! He was the villain in the first Thor movie but it was the first Avengers film where fans really grew to love him. Since then we’ve been on a journey with him and watched him grow just for Thanos to end him. Avengers: Endgame saw the past version of Loki escape with the tesseract. That’s what the Loki show, coming to Disney+ quite soon, will be dealing with! Now, the producer is teasing the possibility of a second season for the series. That’s before we’ve even ever seen a single episode!

WandaVision is probably not getting a second season, this is something we’ve known for a long time. People have been disappointed about that since the show was even announced. In all fairness, it’s not really the kind of show that needs a second season, now is it? Plus those storylines will continue in the MCU films! Loki, on the other hand, might just be the kind of show that could get a second season. That’s according to Nate Moore, the show’s producer. This came up in an article discussing Disney’s choice to have WandaVision entered into the Emmy’s as a limited series. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is entered as a “drama series” leaving it open for multiple seasons. Loki, is under the same thing!

According to Moore, the mythology behind the Loki series is vast and they could easily stretch it across multiple seasons. Tom Hiddleston said something kind of similar while explaining why fans were drawn to his character.

Moore had this to say to IndieWire, “The one that comes to mind — and that probably isn’t a secret — I think there’s a lot of storytelling in Loki that’s really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-off. Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show. It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he’s done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range. I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people.”

Hiddleston himself, meanwhile, seems pretty stoked to return to the role. The show may star the past version of Loki, one unaware of his past, but certainly, all the future events will play some role. I’d be shocked if Loki didn’t eventually learn about his more heroic future. Hiddleston might be teasing that very thing in the logo of the show.

“I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show’s] logo, which seems to refresh and restore. The font of how ‘Loki’ is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don’t know whether, across the MCU, he’s a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don’t know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake.” is what he told Empire. He then went on to say, “I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are. I thought it was very exciting because I’ve always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?”

Are you excited about the possibility of a second season? I think it would be awesome!

Loki is hitting Disney+ on June 11th!