The Latest “Fantastic Four” Fan-Casting News has Drummed Up a Lot of Enthusiasm

At the moment, there is no director for the Fantastic Four reboot in the works for Marvel Studios, since Jon Watts has chosen to take a break from superheroics in order to recharge his creative batteries.

The Fantastic Four will return to the big screen in the near future, but there’s no release window yet for Marvel’s First Family, which will be their fifth feature-length entry with a fourth different lineup. We’ve got a decent idea of who’ll be in charge as Reed Richards based on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Aside from John Krasinski, there are still three open slots to be filled, and plenty of fan-casting possibilities being hurled into the ether. One name in particular has been mentioned on Reddit, and while there have been over 100 comments from advocates and opponents, it appears to be a popular choice.

Outside of her physical leading role in Netflix’s now-defunct GLOW, Alison Brie hasn’t attempted any action-heavy roles. That isn’t to say she couldn’t do it; and in addition to that, she’d undoubtedly have excellent (no pun intended) chemistry with Krasinski.

It may be a while before we hear back, but the “Alison Brie for Sue Storm” movement has already begun.