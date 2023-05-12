‘The Last of Us’ Season 2’s Attempt to Navigate the Writers’ Strike Backfires, Leading to Production Shutdown

‘The Last of Us‘ Season 2’s Attempt to Navigate the Writers’ Strike Backfires, Leading to Production Hold

Amidst the anticipation for the second season of The Last of Us, the popular video game adaptation faced a unique challenge. In an effort to move forward with pre-production despite the ongoing writers’ strike, HBO resorted to using scenes from the game itself during auditions for season 2 actors. This unconventional approach, while understandable under the circumstances, did not yield the desired results. According to Variety, production on the second season has been temporarily halted.

While using key moments from the game to assess actors’ suitability for beloved characters may not seem unreasonable, it comes across as a clever workaround during the writers’ strike, where scribes nationwide have ceased their work while the Writers Guild of America negotiates with major studios in Hollywood.

The strike has already caused several productions to come to a standstill, including the series Yellowjackets and a number of Marvel shows. As for The Last of Us season 2, shooting was originally slated to begin in early 2024, but given the current circumstances, the timeline remains uncertain. Patience will be required. In the meantime, fans can enjoy all nine episodes of the show’s first season streaming on HBO Max.