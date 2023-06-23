The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal Teases Joel’s Season 2 Fate Straight from the Game

Pedro Pascal on Joel’s Fate in The Last of Us Season 2

Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel Miller in the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, has spoken about how his character’s fate might be handled in the second season. The first season of the show closely follows the plot of the first game, in which Joel survives to the end. However, the second game sees Joel killed by a new character named Abby.

In an interview with Variety, Pascal acknowledged that he doesn’t know for sure how Joel’s fate will be handled in the second season. He said that he understands why some fans are concerned that the show might kill him off early on, but he also believes that there is room for the show to take some liberties with the source material.

“I think Part II has more leeway,” Pascal said. “It seemed to me, as far as the people that I talked to, that it’s a different immersive experience. While there are things that have to happen for the central narrative to occur, it seems like it’s a little bit more open. So, that means I don’t… fu**ing know how they’re going to do it. Maybe they’re gonna do it, maybe they’re not gonna do it!”

Pascal was also asked whether he would be bummed if he died early on in the season. He said that he wouldn’t be if it was done well.

“I think it would be a disservice to the material if we didn’t do it in a way that was respectful to the fans,” he said. “But if it was done well, I think it could be really powerful.”

Ultimately, it remains to be seen how Joel’s fate will be handled in The Last of Us Season 2. However, Pascal’s comments suggest that the show is willing to take some liberties with the source material, and that Joel’s death is not a foregone conclusion.

Do you want to see Pedro Pascal die in The Last of Us season 2?

In the first game, Joel’s death is a major turning point in the story. It sets Ellie on a path of revenge, and it ultimately leads to the downfall of the Fireflies. If Joel were to die in the second season, it would likely have a similar impact on the story. It would also be a major departure from the source material, which would likely be met with mixed reactions from fans.

Ultimately, whether or not you want to see Pedro Pascal die in The Last of Us season 2 is a matter of personal preference. There are strong arguments to be made on both sides of the issue.