The Last of Us: How to Watch the First Episode for Free

History has been made with the premiere of The Last Of Us, available for viewing on all its various media services! Setting a bar even higher than Game of Thrones and other fan-favorite shows on HBO, this exceptionally faithful adaptation from the video game has broken records in viewership. With its critical success, The Last Of Us is now hailed as one of the most successful video game adaptations to date – don’t miss out and be sure to check it out!

The first episode of The Last of Us was so beloved that HBO gave the greenlight for a second season even before the third episode premiered. This new installment is destined to bring us an adaptation of the highly contentious sequel game, and it seems like HBO can’t wait to get production rolling! Though we have yet to hear about when we can expect this series’ return, all signs point towards soon.

By revving up its promotional game, HBO has made the initial episode of The Last of Us freely accessible online. If you lack an HBO Max account, just head to their official website and hit the “free episodes” tab at the bottom section for free access!

If you’re outside of the US and in a country such as the UK or an area with Sky TV, you can watch The Last of Us‘ first episode that’s almost an hour and a half long at your convenience, you should be able to watch the first episode on Sky TV’s YouTube.

Offering free content is a remarkable way to attract customers and keep them hooked. Most people will be so enticed by the stories that they might want to experience what’s coming next, leading them to get on board with your service. Currently, there isn’t an option of purchasing episodes separately but after the initial season concludes in March it wouldn’t come as a shock if HBO unlocks this feature.

The Last of Us airs every Sunday at 9pm Eastern.