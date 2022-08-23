‘The Last of Us’ HBO Series Reveals First Footage Starring ‘The Mandalorian’s’ Pedro Pascal

HBO has finally released the first footage from their adaptation of The Last of Us. The series is produced by PlayStation Studios, and began production last year. Fans have eagerly been waiting to catch a glimpse of what the series will look like. While we are still waiting for a formal trailer dedicated entirely to The Last of Us, HBO has now shown some first-ever clips from the series.

As part of a new advertisement for HBO Max, new clips from The Last of Us were shown. The footage showed many members of the cast, including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Nick Offerman. We also heard both Pascal and Ramsey speak. There was a brief glimpse of a Clicker, one of the zombified enemies in the show.

You can watch the brief footage from The Last of Us for yourself here:

There is still a lot of unknown information about the release of The Last of Us on HBO. Previously, people in charge of the network said that it would be released in the early part of 2023. However, this new trailer from HBO doesn’t give us any more information and says that it will come out next year. Luckily, we now have footage from The Last of Us so there will be more trailers coming soon.

HBO’s The Last of Us is a sign that PlayStation is focusing more on the franchise. This is in addition to the sequel game, The Last of Us Part 2, that came out in 2020. In addition, the developer Naughty Dog is making a PS5 remake of the first The Last of Us game. This game, which is being called The Last of Us Part 1, is set to come out early next month and will also be released for PC in the future.

What do you think about the show The Last of Us now that we’ve finally been given a taste of it?