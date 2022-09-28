‘The Last Of Us’ First Teaser Released By HBO Max

On Monday, HBO published the first teaser trailer for its buzzed-about The Last of Us series. The show is based on the 2013 video game written by Neil Druckmann that earned heaps of praise and is set after a global apocalypse. Pedro Pascal from The Mandalorian portrays Joel, the game’s leading character, while Bella Ramsey from Game of Thrones plays Ellie. Fans can watch The Last of Us when it comes out on HBO and HBO Max in 2023.

In the show and game, Joel is a seasoned survivor who travels across the United States in search of supplies. Decimated by the deadly cordyceps fungus He meets Ellie, a 14-year-old who is immune to the brain infection and could help humanity find a vaccine, at some point along his journey.

Joel’s younger brother Tommy is played by Gabriel Luna (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Joel’s smuggling partner Tess is played by Anna Torv (Mindhunter).

Marlene, the leader of a resistance movement, is Merle Dandridge’s character from the video game. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, the actors who played Joel and Ellie in the games, have unknown parts in the series.

The trailer is set to Hank Williams’ foreboding 1949 song “Alone and Forsaken,” which was mentioned in the game of the same name. HBO released the trailer on Monday, since September 26 is known as “Outbreak Day” among Last of Us fans. The clip also included numerous iconic images from the games, according to Variety. Joel and Ellie are seen fleeing a quarantine zone in this scene; another depicts Ellie riding a merry-go-round with her childhood friend. Joel is seen fleeing with his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) throughout the early stages of the epidemic (Sarah has been replaced by an actress).

The series was created by Druckmann and Craig Mazin, with Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam acting as executive producers. Naughty Dog produced the series in partnership with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions The Might Mint and Word Games. Season 1 directors include Kantemir Balagov, Jasmila Žbanić Ali Abbasi Peter Hoar Jeremy Webb and Liza Johnson.

The franchise’s first game launched on PlayStation 3 in 2013 to critical acclaim, winning dozens of awards. The sequel followed in 2020. In September, Naughty Dog released a remaster of the original, The Last of Us Part I, for PlayStation 5. In 2013, Dark Horse Comics launched a comic book series written by Druckmann.

After Sony’s first attempt to make a film adaptation of The Last of Us fell through, the studio began developing a TV series based on the popular video game in 2020.