‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Premiering Earlier in the Week on HBO Max

Attention all fans of The Last of Us! We have exciting news for you: the fifth episode will be airing earlier than its usual Sunday night time slot due to Super Bowl LVII. Instead, Episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on Friday, February 10th during the same hour as Episode 4. Don’t miss out on this opportunity and get ready for an unforgettable experience with HBO Max and HBO!

With the Super Bowl quickly approaching and the finale of season one airing on February 12th, The Last of Us is sure to experience numerous time slot conflicts in the near future. In fact, both events are slated for Sunday night – when television viewers will be bombarded with choices as they must decide which show to watch or if a DVR recording should be made.

When The Last of Us Season 2 air?

Even though production of The Last of Us‘ second season is yet to begin, Sony TV execs are not one bit behind in publicizing the show’s immense popularity.

“IP and expanding universes continue to be a big part of our business for sure, and I think a big part of everyone’s business. I agree with you the PlayStation IP has become more and more important — The Last of Us was just renewed for season two — and we have a really close relationship with PlayStation and their creatives,” Katherine Pope said in an interview with Deadline earlier this month. “The way I view all of the IP here, whether it’s Sony Music, PlayStation, legacy IP from either TV or film, it’s all making Sony as a whole stronger. So there’s a real focus, from Tokyo, through Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony [Vinciquerra], through [Sony Pictures’ Chairman of Global TV Studios] Ravi [Ahuja]. It’s all about working on the internal levers that we have here to increase our standing in the entertainment community overall. There’s been great cooperation that I’ve been really impressed with I’m happy to take advantage of and be a part of.”