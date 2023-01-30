‘The Last of Us’ Episode 4 Trailer Teases Big Trouble for Joel and Ellie

Spoilers Ahead! Get ready for a wild ride in the upcoming fourth episode of The Last of Us! Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) have just arrived at Bill and Frank’s compound, but they may not be safe very long. After Sunday night’s newest installment, HBO released the preview for next week’s fourth episode – it looks like our protagonists are about to find themselves in all sorts of trouble!

Ellie’s inability to decipher the map and distaste for coffee complicate their journey towards Wyoming, eventually leading them into a city where they are met with hazardous confrontations. Their fate looks particularly grim as seen in the preview below-especially for their beloved Chevy S10 truck!

Unfortunately for Joel and Ellie, they will no longer have the company of Bill (Nick Offerman) or Frank (Murray Bartlett), as both had taken their own lives by the close of episode three.

“I wasn’t at all surprised to know that Nick could do something like this. What I was surprised about was how good he was,” showrunner and series co-creator Craig Mazin, who wrote episode 3, told TVInsider. “I mean, I had high expectations, and he just went right over the top. It was an incredible thing to watch his chemistry with Murray Bartlett was incredible. You know, we cast Murray Bartlett, and then a few months later, Murray Bartlett wins an Emmy. And we’re like, ‘this is really great.’ And so we’ve got these, like absolute A-List guys bringing it at such a high level.”

Mazin continued: “That storyline was really just a product of us saying, ‘hey, we have an opportunity to actually do something different that doesn’t break our experience of the game if we are a fan but adds to it. And if we’re not, and we don’t know about the game, [it] will just feel right.’ And it was that was such a joy to work on. And those guys are amazing.”

The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. Eastern every Sunday.