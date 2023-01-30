FanFest

‘The Last of Us’ Critics and Fans are Calling Episode 3 One of the Best Episodes of Television Ever

Published on January 30th, 2023

HBO’s The Last of Us continues to make waves with its third installment, setting a new standard. Though some liberties were taken from the source material, viewers largely didn’t seem to mind – in fact, they enjoyed it even more! It appears that this episode has been well-received and is certainly living up to expectations.

Fans of the show were astounded by how things turned out, with many dubbing it not only as one of the best episodes in its series but also for television as a whole. It may be an audacious declaration to make, yet it is obvious that viewers are resonating strongly with this episode.

For fans of video games, the prospect of TV and film adaptations is usually met with apprehension due to past missteps. However, in recent years there have been some genuinely great movies and shows based on the very same games – a refreshing twist that gives us hope for future endeavors!

It’s a blessing that The Last of Us is being received just as well in its adaptation as the original game. Let us hope this trend holds true for the rest of this season, and on into Season 2!

Dive into what viewers are saying about the amazing third episode of The Last of Us! Read on to discover more…

Beautiful art

Many are hailing it as one of the most remarkable episodes in television history.

Fans were even more enamored of this episode than the previous two!

Unexpected surprises can be delightful!

This television show was absolutely captivating!

The anguish is tangible and undeniable.

Nick Offerman‘s performances have been met with widespread acclaim.

This set an unprecedented standard for what the future installments of this series will bring!

