‘The Last of Us’: Bella Ramsey Shares Biggest Fear for Season Two of Series

Fair warning – this article reveals a major plot twist in HBO’s The Last of Us and its sequel, The Last of Us Part II. Proceed with caution!

Since its debut last month, HBO’s The Last of Us has been a hit among loyal fans and newcomers alike. Even though we’re only halfway through 2023, it is already considered to be one of the most highly acclaimed TV events so far this year!

The success of The Last of Us series owes a great debt to its amazing leads, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Recently, Bella joined the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz for an exclusive discussion about her enthralling performance in this show as well as what’s next on the horizon.

With The Last of Us renewed for a second season, Horowitz inquired with Ramsey about which aspects of Ellie she looks forward to exploring when the narrative continues. Ramsey tried her best not to reveal any spoilers regarding The Last of Us Part II and instead spoke about what makes her most anxious going into this next chapter.

Heed this final warning before proceeding to the video below, as we are about to share certain plot points that may be basic information for experienced fans of the source material but might not be common knowledge among those new to the story.

Ramsey is thrilled to watch Ellie’s relationship with Dina develop, but she confides in Horowitz that she anxiously awaits shooting season two without Pedro Pascal, because at this stage of the story Ellie takes control.

If you’ve read this far and haven’t experienced The Last of Us Part II yet, we won’t spoil why Pascal may not be around so much on Season Two of the HBO adaptation. In lieu of that, here’s an amusing meme Twitter users have been sharing since news about the show renewal broke.

Despite feeling a bit daunted at the prospect of being in the spotlight without her costar, Ramsey expressed that she is excited to bring an older version of Ellie closer to her own age. After all, The Last of Us Part II takes place when Ellie is 19 – which also happens to be Ramsey’s current age! She even jokingly noted how many people still believe she is 14 years old.

As we eagerly await the second season of The Last of Us, there are still six episodes left to enjoy from its first installment. Of course, Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal have done an excellent job in leading this series, but it was Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett who stole our hearts last Sunday. In a recent interview with IGN Unfiltered podcast, Offerman discussed his lack of experience with playing source game titles; however, he did refer back to another title that had him completely enamored at one time.

This Sunday, The Last of Us will tug at our heartstrings once more as it premieres on HBO Max.