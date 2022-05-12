The ‘Jack Ryan’ Cancellation has MCU Fans Ecstatic

Spoilers abound for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but you probably knew that already.

After Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan concluded its fourth season on Prime Video, John Krasinski has become a more engaged person, but much of his time has now been freed up for the immediate future thanks to the announcement that the series will conclude after its fourth cycle, with newcomer Michael Pena set to star in his own spinoff.

To be fair, given that the second run of episodes ended back in October 2019, and the third batch has yet to receive an official release date, despite production having concluded last year. Season 4 was filmed in February, which has naturally sparked a slew of Marvel Cinematic Universe speculation.

There’s now renewed hope and expectation that Krasinski will return as Mr. Fantastic in the director-less rebirth, having made his surprise debut as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As you can see from the reactions below, the cancellation of Jack Ryan has left the internet more hyped than ever that he’ll be back as Mr. Fantastic.

With A Quiet Place: Day One on the horizon and his next directorial project Imaginary Friends, Krasinski is not likely to devote the next decade of his life to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The chances have increased dramatically, as the prospect of seeing the actor play permanent Reed Richards in the saga grows more probable.