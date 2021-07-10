The Internet Is Trying To Cancel Amber Heard Again! Is Aquaman 2 Getting Boycotted!?

It looks like the Amber Heard drama is carrying over to the new Aquaman movie. By now everyone will know about the huge legal case involving Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. It was massive for some time. It also didn’t end exactly how people thought it was going to. Now, fans are trying to get Amber Heard fired again!

This is definitely a bad time when Aquaman fans should be celebrating the newest information on the sequel. We just learned that the second Aquaman film will be called Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom a few days ago. Instead of focusing on that, they’re trying to get Amber heard fired again.

Aquaman is the highest-grossing DC film ever, and production on it is just about to start. Since the first film took care of establishing the characters and Atlantis itself, the sequel can raise the stakes far higher than the first film ever did.

Well, they focused on the new title for a little while at least. For the first little bit fans were talking amongst themselves about what the title could imply. Some savvy Aquaman fans even think it’s a reference to another underwater Kingdom. The one Amber Heard’s character is from, in fact.

After that though, fans seemed to remember Amber Heard is in the film and lost their minds. It’s all been downhill from there. Fans are having a petition go around once again, and others are even threatening to boycott the movies.

The sad reality, however, is that Amber Heard will most likely not be dropped from the film. Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is due out in about 18 months, so changing the actress now seems incredibly unlikely.

Whether or not fans actually go through with the boycott, though? Well, we’ll have to wait and see, won’t we?