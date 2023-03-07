The Internet is Ripping Apart Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Wax Figures

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s wax figurines are making headlines as they have recently gone viral on social media. Although their replicas can be found in the Krakow Wax Museum, it was not until a TikTok user took her followers through its displays that the couple captured worldwide attention. Now, people from all over are talking about this “worst wax museum in Poland.”

The TikTok user showcased an impressive array of figurines, depicting William and Middleton in their 40s, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Mike Tyson, Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow – just to name a few. Of particular note were William’s red ceremonial uniform along with Middleton’s pristine white ensemble.

An expert has revealed that Kate Middleton and Prince William have used their ‘love tap’ during the 2021 BAFTAs to show who they truly are when away from prying eyes.

“lol prince William scared me with his smile lol,” one person wrote in the comments.

Another user added, “Prince William had me screaming.”

“The William and Kate. I’m dead,” one person wrote along with the laughing emoji.

“Prince William and Kate had me cackling [sic]!!” wrote another. “Prince William expression killed me,” said one person to which another individual replied in part, “scary as hell.”

In a review on Tripadvisor, one person titled their review “so bad it’s good,” and shared photos of the Kate and William figurines. They stated in part, “Most of the waxworks are so bad, but some are actually quite good. We were creeped out the whole way around.” The person noted that her and her sister “ended up having such a laugh.”

Meanwhile, other commenters on the TikTok video said, “William’s was spot on.”

Last week, the royal couple stirred up a viral sensation after they pedaled away on stationary bicycles during their visit to South Wales.

After exploring the Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, Kate Middleton and her husband graciously welcomed hundreds of their local community members.

Middleton was elegant in a long, black-and white houndstooth skirt and turtle neck sweater while William cut quite the dashing figure donned in his sharp blue suit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales take each other on in a head-to-head spin class during a visit to south Wales – but who won? https://t.co/F3qcQRIfnp pic.twitter.com/PXfPmj5UX9 — ITV Wales News (@ITVWales) February 28, 2023

Her classic ensemble (including black heels) didn’t keep her from breezing to the finish line, winning the 45-second “Tour de Aberavon.” Middleton was hailed as a “fantastic” student and presented with a small gold trophy for her impressive win in this class.