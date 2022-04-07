The Internet is Pushing for Grant Gustin to Replace Ezra Miller as the DCEU’s Flash Due to Miller’s Legal Woes

After Ezra Miller’s latest round of controversy, DC fans have been pushing for the part of The Flash to be removed from the DCEU and for Grant Gustin to take it.

With his career in danger as a result of his recent arrest in Hawaii, Ezra Miller’s future as Barry Allen is up in the air. According to reports, an emergency meeting was called by Warner Bros. Following the incident, all of Miller’s upcoming projects — including any involvement in the DC cinematic universe — have been put on hold.

The fans have responded with calls for Gustin to take over the role permanently as DC’s film universe continues to develop.

Probably a good time to mention this, Grant Gustin would’ve been a much better DCEU Flash. pic.twitter.com/B7lvVHuHHn — The One Above All  (@TOAA_Shill_) March 31, 2022

Give Grant Gustin his chance, man is an amazing Flash on the show he needs to be inducted in the cinematic universe https://t.co/SPS6r5mRIE — CHRIS (@DesignedByTitan) April 6, 2022

Grant gustin to Erza Miller and The flash movie#TheFlashmovie pic.twitter.com/zleGUJemZh — (@itachiistan1) April 6, 2022

give it to grant gustin please god that man is so good he deserves better than a show with a $5 budget https://t.co/yc4IFwfVx9 — isabeau (@GRIMVVICE) April 6, 2022

The best time to make Grant Gustin the DCEU Flash was years ago, the 2nd best time is now. https://t.co/hdWMYjxN1e — 93.5 Queef FM (@Queefyrobins) April 6, 2022

Just put Grant Gustin as The Flash in the movies. Becomes clearer and clearer after each drama with Ezra Miller.#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/3T6OAoxdPY — Pagey (@PagmystYT) April 6, 2022

On March 27, Miller was arrested at a bar in Hawaii for shouting at customers, snatching a microphone from a woman performing karaoke, and lunging at a man playing darts.

A pair of individuals filed for a restraining order against Miller, alleging that he threatened to burn them and took personal belongings from the couple, including a passport and wallet.

Miller’s long career has not been free of controversy. In 2020, videos emerged of them choking a woman in an Icelandic bar.

It’s unclear if we’ll ever see Miller reprise his role as The Flash, which he has played since 2016 in Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to premiere this week, the third film in the franchise.