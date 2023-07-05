The Internet Figured Out How Much Forrest Gump’s Apple Stock is Worth Today (Brace Yourself)

Forrest Gump: From Fictional Runner to Billionaire

Forrest Gump, the beloved character from the Oscar-winning film, has recently been revealed as one of the Top 15 earners on Bloomberg’s Billionaires index. In a new investigative piece, it has been disclosed that Gump’s financial success stems from his friend Lieutenant Dan’s wise investment in Apple stock. As the story goes, Gump and Lieutenant Dan purchased a three-percent stake in the then-fledgling company.

According to financial reports by Benzinga, Gump’s three-percent stake in Apple would be worth an astounding $90 billion in today’s market. Such wealth would place Gump and Lieutenant Dan as the 13th richest individuals in the world.

The phenomenal success of the original film sparked curiosity among fans about the possibility of a sequel. Tom Hanks, the actor who portrayed Forrest Gump, revealed that there were discussions about a sequel following the immediate triumph of the first movie. However, Hanks mentioned that these talks quickly fizzled out.

“We did take a stab at talking about another Forrest Gump, but it lasted a mere 40 minutes,” Hanks shared during an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast last fall. “After that, we said, ‘Guys, come on.'”

Eric Roth, the writer of Forrest Gump, had actually developed an idea for a sequel and had even completed a script. Unfortunately, Roth handed over the script to filmmaker Robert Zemeckis on the eve of the September 11th attacks, which greatly impacted the project’s fate.

“I wanted the sequel to pick up right where the first one left off, with Forrest sitting on the bus bench, waiting for his son to come home from school. But I turned in the script the night before 9/11,” Roth explained in an interview with /Film. “Tom, Bob, and I sat down, looked at each other, and realized that the script was no longer relevant. The world had changed. Now, with the passage of time, maybe some things are better left untouched.”

Forrest Gump enthusiasts can now relive the iconic film, as it is available for streaming on Paramount+ and The Roku Channel.