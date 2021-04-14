Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Trailer Released

The Hitman’s Bodyguard was kind of a surprise move for me. I knew it had great actors, I mean, I love both the leads. Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds are great and I’m just waiting to see them together in the MCU. Okay, that last part might just be a pipe dream, but damn it, let a boy dream! My point is despite the actors I didn’t really have high hopes for the first film. I thought it would be okay. Heck, it was probably going to be good. I just wasn’t rushing to movie theatres to see it. Heck, I think the first time I watched it might have been on Netflix. It surprised me because it was actually pretty damn good. Now we have a second one coming! The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard trailer was released on Tuesday, giving us our first good look at the film! And before you go crazy, yes, I’m aware of what the reviews said about the film. I thought it was good, okay!

The original film didn’t do too great in terms of reviews or at the box office. It’s sitting at 43% on RottenTomatoes, which means it didn’t even get a fresh rating. Which is ridiculous, everything Ryan Reynolds is in is amazing. Including Green Lantern. Okay, maybe I’m lying about that one… well, he wasn’t the worst part of Green Lantern, anyway. The Hitman’s Bodyguard made $177 million worldwide so it at least made its estimated $30 million budget back. Patrick Hughes, director of the first film, is back for the second.

The sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard is set four years after the original. It will see both the assassin and the bodyguard, mentioned in the film’s title, reunited after their previous adventure. The film’s premise reads, Four years after the events of the original film, bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they embark on a new adventure to save Sonia, Darius’s wife, from new threats.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is set to release on June 16 2021.