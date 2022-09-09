The Handmaid’s Tale Sequel Series Will Follow Final Season On Hulu

It was previously mentioned that an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s follow-up novel The Testaments would arrive after The Handmaid’s Tale TV series wrapped up at Hulu.

With The Handmaid’s Tale now renewed for its sixth and final season, series creator Bruce Miller has stated that planning for the future is well underway.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Miller provided an update on the follow-up series. The following sequel novel picks up 15 years after The Handmaid’s Tale, but the live-action The Testaments is still being worked out.

“The Testaments was an independent curveball created by Margaret Atwood for the series I was working on. I think she had had it in her head for a while. I tried as much as possible, and I’m still trying, to not really make The Handmaid’s Tale about The Testaments,” Miller said of the new series. “The Handmaid’s Tale should be good on its own and when it’s done, it should be a nice little TV set that you put on the shelf next to the novel, and it hopefully adds to your enjoyment of it, and then you can move onto The Testaments.”

He adds, “The way Margaret did it, which is wonderful, is that you close one and you say, ‘I don’t have to open that. But let’s open the next one and see what’s in there. It could be anything.’ It is a continuation, but it’s more like a separate chapter. The horizons are more limitless.”

Miller stated other news about working on The Testaments, mainly double-checking that he gets character details and world building precise. He adds, “Because the worlds are slightly different with timing, and all the things that are different between a television show and a novel, I have to figure out all of those little things. I’m trying to lay the groundwork.”

The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere on Hulu September 14th, with the sixth season likely to follow in either 2023 or later. It’s possible that The Testaments won’t be available until even later.