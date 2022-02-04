The Gray Man: Starring Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans is 2022’s Most Anticipated Netflix Movie

Joe and Anthony Russo, who quit the Marvel Cinematic Universe at least temporarily following Avengers: Endgame, have become busier than ever before establishing a slew of projects across several genres under their AGBO banner.

Because of their success in the business, the siblings have mostly been working as writers and producers, with the exception of Tom Holland’s mediocre biographical crime thriller Cherry, but they’re back on camera to produce a $200 million epic that aims to topple Red Notice as Netflix’s biggest original film ever.

The Gray Man is a big-budget action thriller with a cast of top stars and a globe-trotting espionage plot set against the backdrop of A-listers Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, neither of whom typically enters such an action-packed sandbox.

The Gray Man has generated considerable interest on YouTube in the first few hours since its release. As you can see from the responses below, yesterday’s streaming services 2022 preview created a lot of buzz, but none of the announcements teased have generated as much excitement as The Gray Man.

