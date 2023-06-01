The Flash: Stephen Amell Uncovers Missed Easter Egg

The Flash: Stephen Amell Uncovers Exclusive Unnoticed Easter Egg Revelation

The final season of The CW’s The Flash left fans with numerous memorable moments and Easter eggs, but there’s one particular detail that went unnoticed until now. During an interview with ComicBook.com‘s Aaron Perine at the premiere of Sony Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Arrow star Stephen Amell revealed an Easter egg related to the music in The Flash‘s series finale.

Amell shared that the last cue composed by Blake Neely for The Flash‘s final episode was titled “641,” signifying the impressive number of episodes Neely scored in the Arrowverse. When you consider the combined episodes of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, the count adds up to 641, with Neely providing the music for each show.

Although The Flash‘s series finale brought closure to the show and the Arrowverse as a whole, it did not mark the end of the entire connected universe. Showrunner Eric Wallace expressed his hope for the Arrowverse to continue, despite the cancellation of the last remaining spinoff, Justice U. Wallace aimed to create a satisfying conclusion for The Flash while leaving room for potential future developments in the Arrowverse.

The series finale wraps up several storylines and ends on a hopeful note, hinting at the possibility of the Arrowverse continuing in some capacity. However, with the absence of Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Arrow, and Supergirl on Earth-Prime, the future of the Arrowverse remains uncertain. Wallace admitted his sadness at the thought of no more crossovers and expressed his deep attachment to the universe, recognizing its significance to himself and the passionate fan base.