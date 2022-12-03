The Flash: Stephen Amell to Return for Series Finale? He Certainly Wants to Make it Happen!

The ninth season of The Flash, set to air on The CW in 2023, will be the show’s last. With the series coming to an end, one major Arrowverse alum says they would like to return for the farewell. Stephen Amell, who played Oliver Queen in Arrow said he would be open to appearing in The Flash‘s final season — though he noted that no formal offer has been made yet. Amell made the comments during a recent Instagram Live (via Screen Rant), addressing the question fans have been asking for some time now.

“People ask me if I’m going to come back for The Flash final season,” Amell said. “I guess you’re just going to have to watch. Haven’t been asked, but you know, that’d be fun.”

Amell’s last appearance on The Flash was during the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in Season 6. If he were to make a return now, it would be especially interesting because the last time fans saw him (in any capacity), he had died heroically while saving the Multiverse.

Although it may seem like a stretch, the return of Oliver Queen in The CW’s comic book series could suggest that he will make a cameo on The Flash. In the past, The Flash has always featured stories about running to the future, which makes this theory more believable.

Do any other Arrowverse actors want to return to The Flash?

Teddy Sears, who played the role of Zoom in The Flash, has said that he would love to return for the final season.

“I’m not being coy here: My hope is that yes, you will,” Sears said of a Zoom return. “I don’t know if you will. I’ve been trying to ask. I’m still in contact with a lot of cast… I talk to Grant Gustin all the time, Danielle [Panabaker]… Tom Cavanagh is no longer there, but he and I stay in touch… and Jesse Martin… so it would be my highest hope that I get to do one more in the final season.

Has there been casting news for Season 9 of The Flash?

As the series enters its final season, some casting news has already been announced. Jon Cor, who playes Mark Blaine/Chillblaine, has been promoted to series regular for the final season. Additionally, it was recently announced that Batwoman star Javicia Leslie is also coming to The Flash; however, details about her role and number of episodes have not yet been disclosed.

The Flash will return for its ninth and final season in 2023.