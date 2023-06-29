The Flash: Stephen Amell Reveals a Finale Arrowverse Easter Egg No One Noticed

It has been slightly over a month since the conclusion of The Flash and the Arrowverse, but Stephen Amell has now unveiled a hidden Easter Egg that went unnoticed by many fans. The former Arrow star revealed to ComicBook that the score in the series finale contains a clever Easter Egg that sheds light on the extensive episode count of the Arrowverse and more.

“I think it’s good. I think it did well,” shared Amell. “I was there when Blake Neely was scoring the last episode of The Flash. The final piece he composed was titled ‘641,’ signifying the number of episodes he scored in the Arrowverse. So, having 641 episodes of anything is quite an accomplishment.”

To put this into perspective, the combined episodes of Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning, and Batwoman amount to a total of 699. Neely composed the score for almost the entire span of the Arrowverse over the course of 10 years, which is not only remarkable but truly impressive. This subtle Easter Egg holds personal significance for Neely and is an exceptional detail that might easily go unnoticed, making it all the more special.

With the conclusion of The Flash, the 11-year journey of the Arrowverse has come to a close. While some might argue that Superman & Lois is part of the Arrowverse due to The Flash‘s reference to the expanding multiverse, the true finale occurred with The Flash, marking the end of an era. It seems fitting that Stephen Amell was present for the conclusion since the Arrowverse began with his character, Oliver Queen, and in a way, it concluded with him as well, as he reprised his role in The Flash‘s final season.

Considering this score Easter Egg, one wonders if there are more hidden surprises that fans have yet to notice. These nods may be special for the cast and crew, not necessarily requiring fan acknowledgment. It could be the perfect opportunity to revisit the nearly 700 episodes of the Arrowverse. Most of the shows are available for streaming on Netflix, while Batwoman can be found on HBO Max, thanks to The CW’s recent deal. Perhaps there are Easter Eggs from earlier seasons that went unnoticed, but they will remain undiscovered unless you embark on a rewatch.