‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Charged with Felony Burglary

Ezra Miller, the troubled lead of Warner Bros.’ “The Flash” film, has been arrested and charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, according to a Vermont State Police report.

The police report says that the Vermont State Police were notified of a burglary complaint from a residence in Stamford at 5:55 p.m. on May 1. Police found that several bottles of alcohol were taken from the residence while the homeowners were not present. After collecting statements and looking at surveillance videos, the police found probable cause to charge Miller with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.

Police found Miller on Aug. 7 at 11:23 p.m. and gave them a ticket to go to court on Sept. 26 for arraignment.

According to a Rolling Stone investigation in June, Miller has been housing a 25-year-old mother and her three children, who are between the ages of one and five, at his home ranch in Stamford, Vt. The property is also an unlicensed cannabis farm, and there are several firearms on the premises, according to the report. One source who spoke to Rolling Stone alleged that the one-year-old child was found with a loose bullet in their mouth. It’s unclear whether Stamford is the only property involved.

This is the latest scandal to involve Miller. This year, he has been involved in several scandals. In March, he was arrested twice in Hawaii- once for disorderly conduct and harassment and another for second-degree assault. In addition, Miller is facing several allegations of abuse from different women around the world. These include choking a woman in an Icelandic bar and harassing another woman in her home in Berlin.

Even with Miller’s arrests and controversies, the question of whether or not the solo “Flash” movie will be canceled or released in theaters next year persists. Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reiterated that “The Flash” is still a go, saying “We have seen ‘The Flash,’ ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam 2.’ We are very excited about them. We’ve seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better.” After several delays, “The Flash” is currently set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.