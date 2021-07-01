The Flash: Several Actors Confirmed To Return For Season 8! Thank Goodness!

The Flash, as we already knew, has been renewed for an eighth season. As far as we could tell, though, the only one confirmed to be returning was Grant Gustin. This was kind of scary, considering we also just lost Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh, both season 1 cast members. Now, several actors are confirmed to return for season 8, and we’re so relieved!

The Flash is currently in the middle of its exciting seventh season, which will actually be ending pretty soon here. There aren’t that many episodes left in the season so everyone will be looking forward to season 8, soon.

On Wednesday we got confirmation that not one, but THREE, cast members will be returning for The Flash season 8! You probably want to know who those three are! Well, we’re not going to tell you! Okay, we’re just kidding!

Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), and Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) are all confirmed to be returning for the show’s eighth season! Danielle Panabaker actually tweeted about her return! We’re glad for her return for season 8!

Season 8! Grateful for the opportunity- thank you to all who have supported me along the way and especially the fans – we couldn’t do this without you! https://t.co/WOIp3l0OC4 — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) June 30, 2021

Things for The Flash are certainly complicated. The pandemic affected The Flash like it did many other shows, and it sort of mucked up conversations surrounding season 8 and season 9. Gustin spoke about it briefly before. Please bear in mind this is not a confirmation that season 9 is coming!

This is what he said when he spoke to Michael Rosenbaum last year! “The conversations actually had started already for adding a potential eighth and ninth [season], but then this pandemic happened, and everything has stopped. We don’t know when we’re back, and I don’t know when we’re going to continue the renegotiation talks.”

For now, let’s just enjoy season 7 of The Flash! Not to mention let’s rejoice that we now know several characters are, in fact, returning! You can catch The Flash on The CW on Tuesdays, right before Superman And Lois!