The Flash: Sasha Calle As Supergirl Looks Amazing! But… Where The Hell Is Her Cape!?

Literally minutes after the reveal of Bruce Wayne in The Flash movie, we’ve gotten a look at another character. This time we have a first look at Sasha Calle as Supergirl! That’s right, the new Supergirl has been revealed while filming, in full costume. Well, minus the cape…

The Flash will be exploring the DC Multiverse! This is obvious by the fact that the movie will be exploring multiple versions of characters. For example, the film will feature two Batmen. The 1989 Michael Keaton version and the newer Ben Affleck Batman!

It’s not that long ago that Andy Muschietti, the director of The Flash, teased Supergirl’s costume. Still, it’s great to finally get a full look at it! We’re going to go ahead and put the pictures below so you can see her for yourself.

Damn they nailed this costume👏🏻👏🏻 #TheFlash #Supergirl,” @3CFilm wrote on Twitter. Then @CraveMedia also posted some pictures, and we’re putting both sets below!

Muschietti told Vanity Fair previously, in regards to The Flash, “This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid, It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

Batman might not be the only character with multiple versions in the film. Several rumors have been building that the film will feature a second version of The Flash. Eric Wallace, the man behind The CW‘S The Flash said it wasn’t impossible while talking with Discussing Film.

Either way, Sasha Calle as Supergirl looks amazing! Supergirl has always been a personal favorite of mine, and I can’t wait to see her in the film!