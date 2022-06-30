‘The Flash’ Producer Responds to the Future of the Arrowverse Spinoffs

Caution: The following article contains spoilers for The Flash episode 20, “Negative, Part Two,” in Season 8.

After acquiring a majority stake in The CW, Nexstar Television Group canceled the majority of their DC superhero programs, leaving just The Flash, Superman & Lois, Stargirl, and Gotham Knights on the schedule. Despite this fact, showrunner Eric Wallace has stated that more spinoffs are possible in the future.

In an interview with Deadline, Wallace didn’t offer any firm ideas for more DC shows, but he did leave the option open.

“No, because you really don’t start looking at spinoffs until you think you’re not coming back, and I’m not thinking that way. Now, having said that, obviously…we’ve introduced a lot of characters over the last couple of seasons…I would say to the audience, if you have some characters that we have introduced in the last few years that you want to see in a spinoff, you should write to The CW. But I’m going to just stay focused on The Flash right now before I start focusing on anything else.”

Many heroes with spinoff potential have appeared on The Flash, which spun out of Arrow (hence the name Arrowverse), and many more will appear in the coming years. Speedster siblings Impulse (Jordan Fisher) and XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), who are Barry’s (Grant Gustin) and Iris’ (Candice Patton) children from the future. They’ve played major roles in seasons seven and eight, and took the spotlight in the episode “Impulsive Excessive Disorder,” which felt like a backdoor pilot.

Also in the running would be Meena Dhawan/Fast Track (Kausar Mohammed), an author and CEO of Fast Track Labs who created her own Speed Force. She’s also the former girlfriend of Eobard Thawne, a deceased Flash rival who could have more storytelling potential if given the opportunity.

While the DC shows on The CW appear to be low-key, network president and CEO Mark Pedowitz claimed that they plan to stay in the superhero business. He believes in universe, as well as creator Greg Berlanti, to keep these programs going. Only time will tell if their number grows, and whether it will take a call from hardcore fans to make it happen.