The Flash: Jessica Parker Kennedy Confirms XS Return For 150th Episode!

Jessica Parker Kennedy is officially returning to The Flash for the 150th episode and will even be suiting up as XS! This is not that big of news, since we knew she was returning for several episodes. If she’s in for more than one episode she’s obviously going to suit up at some point! So, yeah, Jessica Parker Kennedy confirms XS return for The Flash‘s 150th episode.

XS is not the only character coming back for the series 150th episode. Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) and Bart Allen (Jordan Fisher) are both appearing in that same episode. We’re going to see multiple generations of speedsters teaming up for this monumental episode!

Jessica Parker Kennedy broke the news herself through a video on her Instagram. On it she posted a video of her feet in costume as she walked up to a trailer labeled XS. The same video she posted is embedded in a tweet below that you should check out!

Nora Allen was taken out of reality in Barry’s previous fight with Reverse-Flash. We haven’t seen her since then, unfortunately. We’ve had a few references to her, including seeing her costume but Nora’s has yet to be seen again. We’ll be looking forward to her reappearance with the show’s 150th episode.

“With comic book characters, anything could happen. She’s gone for now, but I think that there’s always a way to bring somebody back, on a show like that,” Kenneday said a couple of years ago “and I definitely would be happy to do something like that. But yeah, as far as I know, she’s gone, for the moment.”

At any rate, we’re grateful that she’s coming back, and hopefully, they can make her a permanent addition again! We’d love to see Nora Allen return, and bring some joy back to Barry’s life!

