The Flash: James Gunn and Peter Safran are “Open” to Ezra Miller Returning in Future Films

The Flash: What We Know About the Future of the Character and Ezra Miller

The Flash finally made its way into theaters this past weekend, and its contributions to the old and new DC Universe are being talked about quite a bit. With James Gunn and Peter Safran stepping in to run DC Studios last fall, and announcing plans earlier this year for a newer “reset” version of the overall franchise, the question of what elements from The Flash will carry over has remained.

A new article from The Hollywood Reporter breaks down The Flash‘s lackluster performance at the box office, and it reveals that Gunn and Safran were previously “open” to star Ezra Miller returning as Barry Allen / The Flash in the new DCU. While it’s unclear exactly what movie or Max-exclusive series that would have been in, it reportedly could have been “possibly as a supporting character in other projects.”

However, it is unknown at this point if Gunn and Safran still want Miller to return to the role, given The Flash‘s box office numbers and Miller’s real-life legal troubles.

What is The Flash movie about?

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th, promising to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality.

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.

The Future of The Flash

It is unclear what the future holds for The Flash and Ezra Miller in the DC Universe. However, the character is still one of the most popular superheroes in the world, and it is likely that he will continue to play a role in the franchise in some capacity.

Only time will tell what the future holds for The Flash. But one thing is for sure: the character has already made his mark on the DC Universe, and he will continue to be a fan favorite for years to come.