The Flash: Grant Gustin Shares Heartfelt Post Ahead Of Filming Final Season

The CW announced that the ninth season of their successful show The Flash will be its last. The series has been one of the network’s most successful ever since its premiere in 2014, and not even fledgling reviews could stop it from attracting viewers. The Flash‘s final season will premiere in early 2023.

The series will air its final episode when The Flash movie is currently scheduled to be in theaters. Grant Gustin, who plays the titular speedster on The CW’s “The Flash,” took to Instagram to share an emotional post announcing the beginning of filming for Season 6.

On his Instagram, Gustin published several photographs from the first season and a note to start production on The Flash. The Flash‘s final season will begin filming tomorrow.

“Tomorrow we start filming the final season of The Flash. I’ll save the long, emotional captions for later in the season, but to say I’m grateful for this journey and the growth it’s provided me in so many different ways would be a gross understatement. Thankful to everyone who helped give me this opportunity and all the fans of the show that have showed me and anyone that’s been a part of The Flash love along the way. Here’s a bit of a photo dump from my first year on the show.”You may view the article in its entirety below.

The Flash star, who had previously remained tight-lipped about the show’s ninth season being its last, finally broke his silence shortly after the news was announced.

I’m excited to do this one last time and finish on our terms. I’m going to enjoy every minute of it as much as possible.”

“It’s been an incredible nearly ten years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew, and so much love from you guys — from the fans, people who love the show. It’s the only reason we’ve got to do this as long as we have. And I’m very excited to do this one final time, finish on our terms, and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it as much as I can. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have and I could not be more honored to be associated with this character probably for the rest of my life and career.”

