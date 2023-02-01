‘The Flash’ Funko Merchandise Provides a Preview of the Characters We Can Expect in the Film

The Flash movie trailer may still be under wraps, but a recent leak from Funko has divulged some possible plot points for the film featuring DC’s scarlet speedster. Keep your eyes peeled and don’t miss out on what this thrilling new installment will entail!

TheFanboySEO.com dropped a huge bombshell when they unveiled Funko’s newest collection for the upcoming film, as Iris West will, at last, make her debut in the DCU. Besides Barry Allen himself, it appears that both Wonder Woman and Batman may take part in this exciting movie!

Furthermore, OP disclosed that The Flash movie may include the reemergence of General Zodd, who first appeared in Man of Steel, and would also introduce Supergirl. By analyzing all the collectibles included in this collection, one could infer that Barry Allen might exploit his super speed to access a multiverse.

At the time of writing, Funko’s website has not listed any info on these figures so it is uncertain whether or not this leak is accurate.

The exciting news of General Zod’s return isn’t the only thing that has us talking; it appears Supergirl may also make an appearance in the upcoming film. Sasha Calle was slated to portray her role in Batgirl, but since its cancellation, we are left wondering what character she’ll play and how? Will we see the same heroine from Batgirl or a different one entirely? Fans will have to wait and find out!

Despite the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3, we will still be given the privilege to witness our beloved heroine in action. It’ll be fascinating to observe how she affects this installment even with us understanding that it won’t go any further than this one film.

DC’s James Gunn recently announced that The Flash will help reinvent the DCU. With his ability to time travel and traverse alternate universes (as seen in the Arrowverse series), viewers can look forward to seeing some reimagined characters from past incarnations of DC or even different versions of our beloved superheroes!

The Flash is scheduled to release on June 16, 2023.