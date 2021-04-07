The Flash: Chesco Is A Great Team & What’s Next?

The Flash has had a team since day one, my friends! Sure, that team has differed as the years go by but some things remain constant. They only just introduced a version of the team that doesn’t have a Harrison Wells, which I feel is news all on its own. The team has always been a big part of The Flash and that remains true to this day. This episode puts the spotlight on some of the members of Team Flash while Barry Allen recovers from his fight with the other forces. The episode saw Cisco and newcomer Chester trapped in the past while trying to find their way back. They were also the first of Team Flash to meet the newest force villain. One thing that became abundantly clear in this episode, though? Cisco and Chester were made for each other. Chesco is a great team and Chester (Brandon McKnight) spoke a little about what we can expect.

McKnight spoke to ComicBook.com and promised that we’d see more Chesco in the future.

“They’re going to get up to so much stuff. It’s a match made in heaven, these two characters and especially with what Chester goes through, well both of them go through in this episode, but specifically, Chester and Cisco being there to help him through that and give him a little nudge here and there to maybe you should do this and maybe you should do that. I mean like a very gentle big brother in a way. It only deepens their relationship,” McKnight told ComicBook.com “And they’re two peas in a pod. They’re the only two people that fully understand each other’s language and can say these big eight-syllable words that nobody knows and they’ll understand each other. You know what I mean? So it’s only going to get deeper from here for the two of them. Chesco is here to make some damage.”

He ended by speaking about Chester attempting to name things, or villains. “Here’s the thing. I think he will. I think he will, but don’t expect them to be as cool as Cisco’s. They’re more so going to be failed attempts that either stick or they don’t stick.”

