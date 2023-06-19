The Flash Brings Two Major DC Characters on Screen for First Time

The Flash Concludes Opening Weekend with Multiversal Cameos, Including Christopher Reeve and Helen Slater

Spoilers Ahead

As The Flash wraps up its highly anticipated opening holiday weekend, fans have been abuzz about the multiversal cameos that have shaped the film’s captivating plot. Among these surprises were two characters whose onscreen pairing had long been awaited by fans. Warning: spoilers ahead for The Flash, currently showing in theaters. After decades since either actor last adorned a cape onscreen, The Flash finally brings Christopher Reeve and Helen Slater together as Superman and Supergirl.

Reeve is widely known as the original big-screen superhero, having portrayed Superman in four movies from 1978 to 1987. In 1984, as Reeve’s Superman franchise was losing momentum, Slater took on the role of Supergirl in a big-screen spinoff with production values more akin to direct-to-video releases. Although the film established itself as part of the same universe as the Reeve movies through Marc McClure’s appearance as Jimmy Olsen, Reeve’s Superman was notably absent.

Originally, Reeve was meant to make a cameo in Supergirl but withdrew from the project early in production. The movie explained Superman’s absence through a news broadcast mentioning his involvement in a peacekeeping mission in space. Following the disappointing reception of Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, Reeve made a special appearance in Smallville as a tribute to his iconic superhero legacy. Slater, on the other hand, has appeared in various DC projects, portraying characters such as Talia al Ghul in Batman: The Animated Series, Superman’s mother Lara-El in Smallville, Supergirl’s adoptive mother Eliza Danvers in The CW’s Supergirl, and Martha Kent in DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year.

Since Reeve’s passing in 2004, his cameo, like those of Adam West and George Reeves, was achieved through CGI. It remains unclear whether Slater provided a performance for the CGI or simply gave approval for a CGI body double to be used.

The Flash, which raced into theaters on June 16th, promises to reshape the DC Multiverse with a blend of familiar faces and fresh heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures into the past to alter history, leading to far-reaching consequences for the future. Teaming up with another version of himself and the enigmatic Kryptonian Supergirl (Sasha Calle), as well as the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster must confront his mistakes and save a doomed reality. Directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson, with a story by Joby Harold, The Flash is produced by Barbara Muschietti.