The Flash: Ben Affleck’s Cut Post-Credit Scene Revealed

DC Studios’ recent release, The Flash, initially garnered positive reviews, being hailed as one of DC’s finest productions. However, its reception quickly turned sour due to subpar visual effects and a superficial utilization of cameos from actors who had previously portrayed iconic characters, such as Christopher Reeve‘s Superman. Regrettably, The Flash also suffered a significant box office failure and is unlikely to recoup its budget, even with a close approximation. To compound matters, the film was made available on digital download platforms merely a month after its theatrical release. Consequently, a collection of previously unseen behind-the-scenes images from the movie has emerged, including a potential post-credits scene featuring Ben Affleck reprising his role as Batman.

Included below are the revealed images, which shed light on this intriguing development.

New images of Ben Affleck in a black and silver Batsuit that was intended for the original post-credits scene for THE FLASH pic.twitter.com/nYhmnkXIoT — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) July 18, 2023

In anticipation of The Flash‘s theatrical debut, Ben Affleck candidly expressed his belief that this film marked his most accomplished portrayal of the Dark Knight. He went on to unintentionally disclose Gal Gadot‘s appearance as Wonder Woman in their shared scene.

Affleck enthused, “This is hands down the best work I’ve done as Batman! I’ve finally grasped the essence of the character! Even though I stepped away previously, I feel like I’ve truly captured it now! You know, after an audition, when you’re heading home and you suddenly realize, ‘No!’ I don’t want to spoil anything, but there’s a moment where Wonder Woman comes to my rescue amidst a clash with some nefarious villains.” He continued, “She saves me using the Lasso of Truth, and in that vulnerable moment, Batman opens up about his true emotions regarding his life and mission. It was an epiphany for me, like, ‘Wait a minute, I’ve got it!'”

So, what exactly unfolds in The Flash?

Warner Bros. provides the following synopsis: “In ‘The Flash,’ disparate worlds collide when Barry employs his superhuman abilities to journey back in time, aiming to alter past events. However, his noble intentions inadvertently lead to a transformed future, wherein General Zod returns, posing a threat of annihilation with no Super Heroes to counteract it. That is, unless Barry can coax a reclusive Batman out of retirement and secure the release of an imprisoned Kryptonian—albeit not the one he initially seeks. Ultimately, to salvage the world he finds himself in and restore the familiar future, Barry must race against time, banking on the possibility that the ultimate sacrifice will suffice to reset the universe.”

The Flash is currently available for digital download.

What are your thoughts on this development? Do you believe that the aforementioned scene featuring Ben Affleck serves as the film’s post-credits cut? Share your insights with us in the comments section below.