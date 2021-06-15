The Flash is approaching the midway point of its season, and it’s been pretty intense so far! The CW has gone ahead and gives us The Flash 7×14 synopsis. The episode is titled “Rayo De Luz” and will feature the return of Ultraviolet.

“Rayo De Luz” is the episode of The Flash that will air on Tuesday, June 22, and as mentioned above will feature the return of Ultraviolet. The title translates to “ray of light”, which could be a play on words hinting at the character’s return.

That’s, of course, not the only plot that comes about in the episode. The episode will also feature Joe will be investigating Kristen Kramer. He’s going to find evidence that puts the cop in an even less flattering light than she already is.

You probably want to check out the synopsis for yourself, so we’re going to put it down below for ya!

DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – When Ultraviolet (guest star Alexa Barajas) returns to Central City, Allegra (Kayla Compton) is determined to find her cousin and change her heart, Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) finds evidence that Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) may not be the good cop she appears to be. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode with story by Jess Carson and teleplay by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

You read that right, by the way. Danielle Panabaker directed this episode, which is awesome. She did a really good job when she directed an episode in season 4 and in season 6 as well. She discussed directing The Flash previously with ComicBook.com.

“I think [my experience on the show] has certainly helped me. I think that’s one of the reasons that really made me want to direct as well, because having been on the show for so long and having paid attention, I felt that I probably had a leg up on any new directors who were coming in. It’s a very specific language, and I understood it just by the fact that I have been around for so long and have been paying attention. I think it also did help me with the cast because they know that I’ve been in the trenches with them, and I also intimately know their storylines in a way that, again, a new director coming in has probably seen a dozen or so episodes, and I lived them with them in a very different way.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays on The CW.