First Shang-Chi Trailer – Iron Fist But… Good!?

The trailer for Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings received its first trailer, finally, and man… that’s exciting! It’s been so long since we’ve gotten a new MCU film trailer. I’m not counting the Black Widow ones because Black Widow should have been out a long freaking time ago. The trailer was actually pretty good. It had a lot of kung-fu action and introduced us to the main characters of the upcoming film. I didn’t see any of the rings though. Is it too early to claim false advertisement? Either way, you should check out the trailer for yourself. I’ll leave it down below. The first Shang-Chi trailer honestly made me think of Iron Fist. Did anyone else get that vibe? It looks a lot like Iron Fist, except, y’know, good. Okay, that was kind of a low blow and I apologize. I wish Iron Fist had been good too, guys. For now… enjoy the trailer!

At the very least this one looks like it’ll have tons of action. It also looks like the film is going to buck the “first marvel movie trend”. Finally, a film that debuts a new Marvel movie but isn’t a carbon copy of the Marvel formula. I can’t wait for this one! Even if it’s just because I haven’t seen a Marvel movie in so long!

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, alongside Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh. In the film, Shang-Chi is forced to confront his past after he is drawn into the Ten Rings organization. Shang-Chi is a Marvel Studios production as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to be released on September 3, 2021.