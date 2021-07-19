The Snake Eyes film is almost here, and we’ve got another new trailer for the film! This is likely the final trailer before we actually get to see the film on July 23. This is the first time we’ve seen a live-action G.I. Joe film since 2013’a G.I. Joe: Retaliation! Here is the final Snake Eyes trailer!

The G.I. Joe films never set the box office on fire, but they certainly had a small following of dedicated fans. This mostly consisted of children and then adults who watched the cartoons growing up. G.I. Joe is still surprisingly popular.

Just like other old properties, such as Transformers and Masters Of The Universe, G.I. Joe still has a ton of fans. I’ve noticed that G.I. Joe merch in particular is usually scooped up right away. At least, that’s my experience with where I live right now.

G.I. Joe action figures, Pop Figures, and other such toys are scooped up by people right away, and that always seems to be the property we’re running out of stuff for. Of course, this also applies to Pokemon cards because of the ongoing craze.

The upcoming Snake Eyes film is set in the past of the G.I. Joe universe, and is kind of an origin story for Snake Eyes. The film will follow him before he ever becomes a Joe. He will be played by Henry Golding who recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly.

“I wanted to see something different, and I wanted it to look different, to feel different. To be able to launch a franchise like that, it was just too good to be true — and especially with a character like Snake Eyes about whom a lot of people don’t know too much. They know him as this insane operator that completes missions and is an absolute weapon, but who’s the guy behind the mask and what’s his story?” is what he told the outlet.

