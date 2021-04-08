Final Fantasy VII Remake was one of the best games to come out last year. It might not have been everyone’s cup of tea, but I personally loved it. It was a perfect reimagining of Final Fantasy VII for the modern era. Everything from the graphics to the voice acting, to the soundtrack, was absolutely stunning. I honestly can’t think of a damn thing that could have made that game better. Except for maybe some better door textures, since y’know, that kind of sucked. Still, doors aren’t a big deal! You probably had a ton of fun playing Final Fantasy VII Remake, right? Well, unless you’re an Xbox player. Hope isn’t lost though. The Final Fantasy VII Remake exclusivity to sony ends soon! This week, actually. I strongly suspect that anytime now we’ll be getting an announcement that Final Fantasy VII Remake is heading to Xbox and PC. Hell, if we’re lucky it might hit Gamepass. Sony just made it a PS Plus game, so, who knows?

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is just one of several parts retelling the story of the original 1997 Final Fantasy VII. During Sony’s most recent State Of Play, it was announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake would be heading to PS5 and be getting some new DLC too! The PS5 version is called Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and the DLC will focus on Yuffie. It’s important to note that at this point in the original Final Fantasy VII Yuffie had not shown up in the story. Actually, Yuffie was entirely optional, so this new content will be completely brand new!

A games analyst, Benji-Sales, claims that their deal ends on April 10th. After that Square-Enix is free to do as they wish and port the FFVII Remake to whatever platform they want.

Just as a heads up, the contract for Final Fantasy VII Remake exclusivity to PlayStation ends in 3 days on April 10th, 2021 So if Square Enix has any plans on bringing this game to other platforms such as PC or Xbox they can start talking about it as soon as this month. pic.twitter.com/3hZ7x8qMdL — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) April 7, 2021

Are you looking forward to the PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake? Or are you more excited for the Yuffie DLC? Even worse, do you just not care and hate the game? Are you excited that the exclusivity to Sony ends soon? Let us know in the comments below.