The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: You Can Watch Zemo Dance Forever

Fans agree that Baron Zemo dancing was the best scene in the third episode of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Just like the Snyder cut it spawned its own hashtag and Marvel fans didn’t have to keep at it for months. See, Marvel delivered quickly and gave us the Zemo cut that we not only want but the one we deserve. Now you can watch Zemo dance forever. This pretty much guarantees The Falcon And Winter Soldier will be the best show this year. Fans were already excited to have Baron Zemo back, and the whole dancing scene just made it that much better. Sam, Bucky and Zemo hit up the dancefloor in Madripoor and this was the result my friends.

🕺🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/BlIwrUhGcQ — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) April 8, 2021

Watch Zemo Dance Forever!

You can keep that on a loop as long as you want.

Daniel Brühl spoke to EW about the scene and how it came about. “It’s so hysterical. [That moment] was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going loco. I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves. Let’s go for it,” is what he had to say.

All-in-all, I think the whole thing is pretty awesome. It’s great that Marvel keeps these moments of improvisation in. It really lets actors run with their characters and make the roles their own. It’s such a small thing but it adds so much personality to Zemo. It makes sense too, don’t you think? If you’d spent years in a cell and had been broken out wouldn’t you want to bust a move too? I don’t dance and even I’d want to. Finally, we can watch Zemo dance forever!

You can catch The Falcon And The Winter Soldier every Friday on Disney+! Let us know what you thought of the Zemo cut below!