The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Final Poster!

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is over in just a few days! It’s all coming to an end and boy, oh boy is it going to be epic! It looks like we’re going to see Sam finally take on the mantle of Captain America, and John Walker opposing him. In fact, the mid-credits scene of the previous episode had Walker building a shield of his own. Ha. As if that shield is going to be able to make a dent in the real one. Well, Marvel and Disney don’t want the hype to die down. To make sure it doesn’t, they’ve gone ahead and released a new poster for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier! I think that this is the sickest poster out of all of them so far, too. This is the final poster for the series, my friends!

The poster was posted to the Marvel Studios Instagram on Monday. It’s going to be one hell of a finale. Sam will become the new cap, he and Bucky will fight the flag smashers and Batroc. And, presumably, Walker will show up with his garbage wannabe shield. The show has all kinda of action like that while also tackling serious world issues,

The series director, Kari Skogland, had this to say in regards to Sam becoming Cap to Entertainment Weekly, “We wanted Sam to engage in both a public and private conversation of what it means for a Black man to pick up such an iconic historically white symbol. By starting off with his acknowledgment of how important it is as a symbol, and that it is connected to a bygone era, Sam opens the door to the idea that what defines a hero today is not the same ideal as it was when Steve first picked up the shield. It is important that we explore all sides to its future as a symbol, given it represents the American flag and the deep history that comes with something that represents equality and freedom,” the director continued. “It needs to be an ongoing discussion because those very coveted ideas that are the core to the American Dream are actually fragile and need to be protected from those that go down a slippery slope, no matter how well-intentioned, that actually puts freedom and equality in the crosshairs.“

What do you think of the final poster for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier?

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier finale will air this Friday on Disney+