[SPOILERS] The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Did They Really Just Kill Him…?

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier episode 4 was one hell of a ride. Did they really just kill him? I think it’s safe to say it was the best episode of the show thus far. It was certainly the most eventful if you ask me. I don’t know if Bucky is returning to therapy, but I know that I need therapy after what I witnessed. This episode kind of changed the dynamic of all the characters involved. For starters, the new Captain America is a freaking psycho. THAT event wasn’t the only big event of the episode though, was it? If you watched it you know exactly what the hell I’m talking about and don’t pretend you don’t. If you don’t want to be spoiled this is your final chance, because as soon as we move below I’m talking ’bout it!

Seriously, last warning.

Spoiler territory

So, John Walker managed to get ahold of the super-soldier serum, giving him full-fledged superpowers. I have to admit, that part I was expecting. It was the head-bashing that I didn’t expect. He had a good reason though, didn’t he? Yeah, he sure did. While trying to assassinate him Karli accidentally hit Lemarr instead. Lemarr went flying and then he stopped moving. He wouldn’t get up. Wanna know why? It’s because he’s dead.

This pissed the new Cap off and sent him chasing after Karli. He never caught her but he sure caught one of the flag smashers. He then proceeded to beat him to death in front of a crowd. The repercussions of this are surely going to be felt in the last two upcoming episodes. I sense a fight coming between Sam, Bucky, and Walker. There’s no way they can let him go after that. They certainly can’t let him keep the shield.

Honestly, seeing that shield tainted with blood like that was honestly kind of haunting, if you ask me. What did you guys think of it though? Did they really just kill him or will he come back somehow? Let us know in the comments below!

You can watch The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fridays on Disney+