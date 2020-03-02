The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: “Cap Is Back!” in Set Photo

In what looks to be a U.S. Army ad set in the world of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, a slogan reading “Cap is Back,” featuring Wyatt Russell’s character otherwise known as US Agent is at the forefront of a recruiting propaganda.

The photo from the set makes it all that much more interesting. John Walker is wielding the shield and the images have made their way online.

View this post on Instagram I asked these aren’t spoilers. A post shared by Atlanta Filming (@atlanta_filming) on Feb 28, 2020 at 9:45am PST

Fans also recently got a first look at Emily VanCamp’s return as Sharon Carter, daughter of Peggy ‘Agent’ Carter. This is the first we’ve seen of Sharon since Captain America: Civil War.

This first look at Sharon’s return comes from set photos shared by Just Jared. Other photos in the batch shared also feature a look at Stan’s Bucky and Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo.

Sebastian Stan was spotted filming a scene for #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier last night with Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl – check out the photos! https://t.co/hCvmnprbq5 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 11, 2020

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service in August.