The Enchanting Allure of Harry Potter Themed Hershey’s Chocolate: A Must-Have Halloween Treat

Indulge in the Magic: Hershey’s Harry Potter Chocolate Collection

The air is crisp, the leaves are changing, and Halloween is just around the corner. What could make this spooky season more magical? How about enjoying a delectable Harry Potter-inspired Hershey’s chocolate treat? Crafted to capture the very essence of Hogwarts, Hershey’s has outdone itself with its latest line of Harry Potter-themed milk chocolates.

An Immersive Experience: Hershey’s Meets the Wizarding World

Blending the allure of J.K. Rowling‘s iconic Wizarding World with Hershey’s delicious chocolate, this limited-edition collection is nothing short of spellbinding. Each chocolate bar and Kiss represents a “Magical Moment” from the universally-adored Harry Potter series, offering fans an opportunity to taste the magic. Both magical folks and Muggles can savor twelve intricately-designed wrappers on the 1.55 oz Harry Potter Edition Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars. For those who are more partial to Hershey’s Kisses, you’ll find special Hogwarts-inspired foils complete with Harry Potter quotes.

Where to Buy: Available Both In-Store and Online

You can find these delicious Harry Potter Hershey’s treats in retail stores as single bars or in a value 6-pack of 1.55 oz full-size bars. For convenience, they are also available for purchase online, notably on Amazon.

The Design: Showcasing Memorable Magic Moments

The magical collection features twelve unique designs, each highlighting memorable scenes from the franchise. From Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter chasing the Golden Snitch in a Quidditch match to Emma Watson’s studious Hermione perfecting potions—each wrapper is a treat for the eyes. The selection also includes designs featuring Rupert Grint’s Ron Weasley making strategic moves in Wizard’s Chess and Michael Gambon’s Dumbledore revealing the Goblet of Fire during the Triwizard Tournament. Additional wrappers showcase Hedwig the owl, the Hogwarts Express, the Whomping Willow, the Patronus Charm, and even the first-year students arriving at Hogwarts by boat.

Beyond the Wrapper: Every Piece Tells a Story

Inside the wrapper, the magic continues. Each piece of the Hershey’s Harry Potter milk chocolate bars is etched with iconic imagery such as Harry’s round glasses, the Sorting Hat, magical wands, and even the Platform 9 ¾ sign.

Special Edition Harry Potter Hershey’s Kisses: Houses & Quotes

Hershey’s Harry Potter Kisses provide another layer of excitement with foils adorned with artwork representing the four Hogwarts Houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. Each foil also carries iconic lines from the series like “Yer a wizard, Harry!” Fans can pick up a 9.5 oz bag of these Kisses in stores or online.

Limited-Time Packaging: A Collector’s Dream

Whether it’s the Harry Potter Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars or the Kisses, the packaging is limited edition, making it a fantastic keepsake for any Potterhead.

Taste the magic this Halloween with Harry Potter-themed Hershey’s chocolates—your sweet tooth will thank you!