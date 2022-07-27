The ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Actor is Eager To Meet Loki and Kang

Based on the fact that we’ll see Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars within six months in May and November 2025, it’s logical to assume that every major Marvel Cinematic Universe hero will have a role in the two-part extravaganza that will conclude the Multiverse Saga.

There’ll undoubtedly be a mix of franchise veterans, fresh favorites, and debuting heroes, but America Chavez’s might be one of the most important. After all, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness established and proved her ability to journey across alternate dimensions, which will undoubtedly come in handy again in future film and/or television episodes.

Following Gomez’s comment, the actress revealed in an interview with ComicBook that she has big plans both on a personal and professional level, after she stated that she would love to cross paths with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Jonathan Majors’ Kang.

“I hope that America kind of gets to be in a show or a movie with Loki, because I think that could be really fun. Especially because [of] the comics, I think that could be fun to watch. Also Kang seems like a great villain, and I’m super excited for what he’s about to unleash with all of that. Hopefully America will get to be in a Kang-related project. I think that would be really cool.”

With many variants of the all-powerful warlord on their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’d be willing to bet that America Chavez will encounter at least one of them. In the first season finale of his solo series, Loki and Kang had previous after the Asgardian trickster stumbled upon He Who Remains at the Citadel at the End.