Demon Slayer Movie Set Box Office Record In North America

It’s been a really rough year for movies if we’re being honest. Films have been hit with delay after delay some having even been delayed over a year! We’re only just starting to catch up it seems, with movies due for last year about to come out this summer. Do you know what movies already have a hard time in North America? Anime films. We’ve had a few that have done really well, such as Dragonball Super: Broly. We’ve been waiting for the Demon Slayer movie for a long freaking time now, but we couldn’t have guessed how well it would do. When you throw in the fact that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was given an R-rating it seemed like maybe the film wouldn’t do so well. People were seriously worried about how the film would perform because of that. It seems like we shouldn’t have worried at all. The Demon Slayer movie set a box office record in North America!

Nezuko-Chan!

According to AFP, Demon Slayer earned $19.5 million in the U.S and Canada over its opening weekend. That’s the biggest weekend opening for a foreign-language film ever! You need to keep in mind that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train opened while most movie theatres are closed and in the middle of a pandemic. That’s kind of freaking bonkers, isn’t it? The film is highly anticipated and fans are eager to get a chance to see it for themselves. It looks like most people will have to wait for the home release this June, though.

This is no normal movie either. Most anime films are non-canon but this one is made to set up season 2. It’s adapting the Mugen Train arc which is completely canon. That means before fans can watch season 2 they should watch the film. That’s if they can find somewhere to watch it…