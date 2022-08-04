The Defamation Of a Cherished Favorite Will Not Go Down Well With Fans Of ‘Stranger Things’

A redditor was seeking for advice from Stranger Things fans on how to deal with a sullen sibling who has the gall to despise one of Hawkins’ most beloved residents.

When they told their brother about Bob Newby (Sean Astin), Nuclearheadshot5 was beside themselves (let alone the fact that it was a sacrilegious hatred for someone who plays Bob Newby).

Bob was a resident of Hawkins, where he worked at the Radio Shack. Bob and Joyce Byers were in love and planned to flee with her sons Jonathan and Will when tragedy struck.

If there was ever a doubt that Bob is revered by Stranger Things fans, the subreddit’s voracious advocacy of the character will dispel it.

It was also difficult for one fan to understand how anyone could dislike Bob.

According to my sources, RogueMaverick11 informed the rest of the team that blood isn’t thicker than water when it comes to heresy against Bob.

Bob was deemed strange by RealHumanFromEarth because of his brother’s animosity, but he proved to be true in the context of the show because of his kindness.

It’s not difficult to understand why someone would dislike Bob. Perhaps the brother or sister is a contrarian by nature, or perhaps their feelings about Bob are simply an example of our tendency to criticize and reject particular qualities in others that we suppress in ourselves. It’s good news, regardless of the reason, that most individuals are just as grateful and protective of a kind-hearted soul.

Netflix is currently streaming the series Stranger Things.