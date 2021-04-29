It looks like the DC FanDome is coming back in 2021! In case you’ve been living under a rock then you would know there is a global pandemic going on. This is unfortunate for a number of reasons. One of the main ones, for convention-goers, is that there haven’t been any conventions! Covid-19 took away movies, conventions travel, and even restaurants. Since the madness hasn’t yet ended yet there are a bunch of conventions in 2021 that won’t be returning, still. Well, DC got around that last year by hosting the DC FanDome. This was an event that was done completely digitally and was absolutely free by the way, and it was kind of dope. It was fantastic to get all that DC news at once and DC seems to be repeating it this year! That’s right, the DC FanDome is coming back this October! So strap in, DC fans, we’re in for a wild ride! There’s a teaser embedded in the tweet below, which includes the famous Superman theme song!

The epic global event is back!

Return to #DCFanDome 10.16.21 pic.twitter.com/ZifZGCPOig — DC (@DCComics) April 28, 2021

Up, Up and away!

It’s entirely possible that there will some sort of in-person presence to this event but it’s doubtful. It’s being advertised as a global event, though, which seems to imply it will be online only. That’s fine with me since I can get all the DC News I can handle while sitting at my computer desk. It will also make it incredibly convenient to write about all the announcements we’ll be getting! We’ll surely see more news on upcoming DC movies, television shows and HBO Max originals. Maybe we’ll get something about the return of Arrow! I know, I know…

Either way, how do you feel about the whole thing? Are you excited to check out the DC FanDome this October? I know I am! What are you hoping to see the most? I want something about The Batman.