The Creators Of ‘Stranger Things’ State That the Spinoff is “1000 Percent Different.”

A Stranger Things ​spinoff is in the works based on a scenario devised by the Duffer Brothers, according to which it will be significantly different from its parent program.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz on his podcast Happy Sad Confused, Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of Stranger Things, revealed more information about a possible spinoff than they had previously, most likely owing to the host’s (apparent) false humility.

“I know you’re not going to tell me anything, but I’m going to fruitlessly ask anyway,” Horowitz prefaced. “Does [the spinoff] have like any familiar character or familiar setting, or is it totally just different characters, different actors, 1000 percent different?”

The humility approach paid off, as Ross acknowledged., “I think we can say it’s a thousand percent different.”

Matt concurred. “I’ve read these rumors that there’s going to be an Eleven spinoff . . . a Dustin spinoff . . .”

“Or it’s going to follow number four,” Ross added. “It’s nothing like that.”

“That’s not interesting to me, because we’ve done all that,” said Matt. “We spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all that, so [the spinoff is] very different.”

Although it is a thousand percent distinct, it is not a million percent different. According to Ross, “There is story that connects to the Stranger Things world, but it really is more about how we’re telling the story.”

The brothers also confirmed that only Finn Wolfhard knows the specifics because he correctly guessed them in an interview with Variety. Horowitz claims that the brothers and Wolfhard are the only ones who know about the plan, and that even Netflix doesn’t.

“It drove Netflix crazy that we talked about it in the press and they don’t know what it is yet,” Matt admitted.

Thanks to this conversation, we may now know more than Netflix.