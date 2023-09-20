The Continental Review: A Prequel That Misses John Wick Magic

The Continental Review : John Wick but Missing John Wick Badly



The Continental Review

Up to this point, the John Wick franchise has been synonymous with action excellence. Four feature films, all starring the iconic Keanu Reeves and masterfully directed by Chad Stahelski, have graced the silver screen. However, the landscape changes with the premiere of “The Continental: From the World of John Wick,” a prequel series set in the 1970s. It delves into the backstory of a young Winston Scott, who takes charge of the iconic assassin hotel featured in the films.

While “The Continental” indeed centers on Winston and offers glimpses of the larger John Wick universe, the show’s connection to its cinematic predecessors ends there. The series fails to capture the same sleek action, tight narratives, and mystifying aura that defined the films. “The Continental” is John Wick in name alone.

A Missing Piece of the Puzzle

Stahelski and Reeves have woven modern action magic throughout the John Wick films, earning both critical acclaim and box-office success. Without their direct involvement, “The Continental” becomes an empty shell of the films that inspired it. Although there are a few solid action sequences scattered across the three 90-minute episodes, most fights and chases feel jumbled and incoherent. The brilliance of John Wick’s cinematography and lighting does not transition to the small screen. If “The Continental” were not tethered to the John Wick name, it might be deemed serviceable, occasionally enjoyable even. However, its association with the 21st century’s greatest action franchise only amplifies its shortcomings.

Connecting Threads to John Wick

The ties to the John Wick franchise in “The Continental” do not manifest in tone or style. While some familiar characters make appearances, the show primarily explores the origins of the Bowery, arguably its most intriguing element. There are also numerous frustrating nods to the films, seemingly designed solely to grab viewers’ attention, such as Winston reciting an iconic John Wick line for no apparent reason at the end of the first episode.

The Essence of The Continental

The three episodes of “The Continental” revolve around Winston (portrayed by Colin Woodell, succeeding Ian McShane) assuming control of New York’s premier assassin hotel in the 1970s. This premise, though not particularly captivating, fits seamlessly into the John Wick universe, where the unexplained often works best. Winston belongs to the Continental, and the Continental belongs to Winston.

Exploring Backstories

While not essential, the backstories provided for Winston and his right-hand man Charon (played by Ayomide Adegun) are moderately engaging. Other intriguing characters, like the brother-sister duo of Miles (Hubert Point-Du Jour) and Lou (Jessica Allain), add depth to the narrative. However, much of the additional storytelling in “The Continental” feels excessively convoluted. A subplot involving two detectives attempting to link a gun-running operation to the hotel consumes a significant portion of the show’s runtime, seemingly culminating in a single payoff in the finale. Additionally, more time is allocated to the show’s primary antagonist, the current Continental operator Cormac (Mel Gibson), than seems warranted.

Balancing Act

“The Continental” attempts to do too much, yet not enough simultaneously. A simpler approach, akin to the John Wick films, might have rendered the series more effective. Conversely, a more extended series could have allowed for the development of characters and stories worth investing in. Unfortunately, “The Continental” falls somewhere in between, lacking the intricacy to create a lasting impact and failing to maintain an engaging pace.

The Cast’s Performance

The majority of the cast delivers commendable performances within the confines of their roles. Woodell and Adegun successfully breathe new life into characters established by McShane and the late, great Lance Reddick in 2014. Allain and Point-Du Jour stand out as the series’ highlights. Mishel Prada manages to infuse depth into a previously lifeless character. Mel Gibson portrays his character competently, but it’s a role that many others could have played, potentially injecting more intrigue into the narrative.

The Continental : A Mixed Bag

Over the course of three episodes, “The Continental” tells a mostly self-contained story, leaving few lingering questions or loose ends. It’s worth noting that the series gains momentum, with the quality of the third episode surpassing that of the first two. Ultimately, “The Continental” offers a decent period-heist drama that provides entertainment but is unlikely to leave a lasting impression. While it’s good enough on its own, those seeking the true John Wick magic will find it conspicuously absent in this prequel series. Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski appear to have taken all the enchantment with them, leaving “The Continental” in their wake.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars