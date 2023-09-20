The Continental Release Date, Cast, and Trailer for John Wick Spin-off

The Continental release date is upon us! In the world of entertainment, some stories require a lot of effort and determination to bring to life. Executive producer Erica Lee, in an interview with Collider, shed light on the extensive journey they undertook to create the perfect storyline for “The Continental,” a spin-off from the John Wick franchise. She mentioned, “What would surprise people is just how long and how hard and how many frogs we had to kiss to get to the perfect story. It wasn’t a no-brainer. We really wanted to do the world justice.”

Exploring The Continental Universe

“Picking the ’70s as the backdrop and delving into the prequel of Winston, a beloved character, along with portraying The Continental itself as a character in the movie, we had only just scratched the surface,” Lee explained. The curiosity about what lies inside The Continental drove the team to explore this fascinating world further.

Meet the Cast

Colin Woodell takes on the role of a young Winston Scott (originally played by Ian McShane across the movies). Mel Gibson joins the cast as Cormac, an underworld kingpin and the current manager of the hotel. In the trailer, Cormac hints at the power wielded by this sacred institution and issues a compelling challenge to Scott.

The Continental Release Date

So, when can you catch “The Continental”? Here’s everything you need to know:

The Continental release date: The three-part series premieres on Prime Video in the UK on Friday, September 22nd, at 1 pm. The subsequent episodes will air on September 29th and October 6th, respectively. For the US audience, it will be available on Peacock.

The Continental Cast

Given that this series is a prequel set in a different time period from the John Wick films, none of the original actors from the movies will reprise their roles. Colin Woodell takes on the role of the younger Winston, while Mel Gibson joins as Cormac. Other notable stars in the cast include Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, Jeremy Bobb, Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro, Marina Mazepa, and Mark Musashi. Ayomide Adegun portrays a younger version of Charon, the character originally played by the late Lance Reddick.

The Continental Plot

The series acts as a prequel, delving into the origins of Winston’s journey as he becomes the proprietor of the New York Continental during the 1970s. It explores how he transforms it into the safe haven for assassins known in the films. According to the official synopsis,

“The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

Expectations and Action

Fans can anticipate thrilling action sequences throughout the series. The creators aimed to maintain the high standards set by the John Wick franchise. Action director Larnell Stovall emphasized their dedication, stating, “We knew that this may affect the audience’s anticipation for whatever comes up in the future by how well we nail this one.” Director Albert Hughes added, “I didn’t want to run into the problem of action fatigue. That was a constant creative ebb and flow.”

The Continental Trailer

An official trailer, released in August 2023, offers a glimpse of the high-octane violence that fans have come to associate with the John Wick films. You can watch it above!

“The Continental: From the World of John Wick” arrives on Prime Video on Friday, September 22nd. Don’t miss the opportunity to dive into the captivating world of this iconic franchise.

The eagerly anticipated spin-off, “The Continental,” has fans worldwide on the edge of their seats. With its unique storyline, an exceptional cast, and the promise of thrilling action, it’s no wonder that enthusiasts are counting down the days until the Continental release date. As the series premieres on Prime Video in the UK on September 22nd, followed by subsequent episodes on September 29th and October 6th, viewers are in for an unforgettable journey into the heart of the John Wick universe. Mark your calendars and get ready to step inside the enigmatic world of “The Continental” this fall.