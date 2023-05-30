The Conjuring Franchise Offers an Exclusive Camping Experience at the Haunted House

Experience the Paranormal: Camp at the House That Inspired Warner Bros. Discovery’s The Conjuring Franchise

For the first time ever, the renowned house that served as the inspiration behind the chilling Conjuring franchise is offering a unique camping opportunity. Despite its reputation for being “too powerful” to inhabit, the house has recently announced its decision to embrace “GHamping” (ghost camping) on its premises. The official website of the house now presents “GHamping” packages, available for booking from June to October.

Nestled near Burrillville, Rhode Island, the house was once the residence of the Perron Family, whose spine-chilling experiences became the infamous case file of renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Their encounters formed the basis of the 2013 film The Conjuring. The current owners of the house have established eight camping sites on the property, allowing paranormal investigators and fans of the franchise to rent them out starting at $300 per night.

“Visitors are encouraged to bring their own equipment to explore the mysteries that await in the darkness, as this excursion is designed to test your ability to encounter the paranormal,” reads the description on the house’s website. “To enhance your visit and create an unforgettable experience, we recommend combining your overnight ‘GHamping’ adventure with a haunted and historic tour of The Conjuring House. Led by our experienced and knowledgeable guides, you will embark on a journey through the infamous house, delving into its history and encountering the lingering spirits that reside within.”

What lies ahead for The Conjuring franchise?

While many believed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It could be the final installment of the main franchise, Warner Bros. Discovery surprised audiences at CinemaCon by announcing The Conjuring: Last Rites as the fourth film in the primary storyline and the ninth film in the broader franchise. However, producer James Wan hinted that this upcoming film could mark the conclusion of the franchise.

“Yeah, we are currently working on it. We treat the Conjuring films with great care,” Wan revealed in a recent conversation with Collider. “We want to take our time to ensure that we get it right and do justice to the Warren stories, whether we continue the narrative or potentially bring it to a close. We want to ensure that the story we tell is the right one.”

Release dates for The Conjuring: Last Rites and the untitled Conjuring TV show on Max have yet to be announced.